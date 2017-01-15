New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Reverend Al Sharpton, Rosie Perez and Alec Baldwin are among the famous faces heading the demonstration in New York on the eve of the real estate mogul's inauguration.

Organisers expect thousands of people to attend the event, which will be held on 19 January (17) outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower, just half a mile from Trump Tower, the real estate's mogul primary home in New York.

The demonstration has been arranged by groups including Greenpeace and the liberal activist organisation MoveOn, and will protest Trump's stance on immigration, climate change, health care, and workers' rights, in an effort to kick-start a wave of similar protests in cities across the U.S.

"We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow and every day," Ruffalo said in a statement. He said those attending the demonstration "are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear."

Oscar-winning filmmaker Moore encouraged his Twitter followers to take part in the protest, and wrote on Saturday (14Jan17), "Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin & myself will be holding a massive rally in NYC in front of Trump International Hotel this Thursday, 6pm! Come!"

Ruffalo replied to Moore, and stressed the event would be peaceful. "That's right! We are holding a Rally of peaceful Resistance in NYC January 19, 6pm! Columbus Circle! Don't despair, come together!" he posted. The Avengers Assemble actor had earlier warned his followers Trump supporters may attend the rally to incite violence. "Watch for Alt Reich and Trump agitators acting out violently at Rally's and Marches. We are a peaceful movement, reject violence.#NonViolent," he tweeted to his followers.