Mark Ruffalo has slammed Harvey Weinstein for his ''disgusting abuse of power'' after it emerged he had sexually harassed a number of female employees for almost three decades.

The 'Spotlight' actor hit out at the 65-year-old film producer - who has previously worked on a number of Oscar-winning movies, such as 'Shakespeare in Love' and 'The King's Speech' - has been fired by the board of his firm The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded with his brother Bob Weinstein in 2005, ''in light of new information about misconduct''.

Writing on Twitter, Mark, 49, said: ''To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible.

''I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. (sic)''

And Mark isn't the only Hollywood figure to slam the producer.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' filmmaker James Gunn also said ''good f**king riddance'' while saying that ''s**t's gotta stop''.

He tweeted: ''If even 1/10th of the stories about Harvey Weinstein are true (and I believe they are), then good f**king riddance.

''That s**t's gotta stop. And f**k you to anyone who know about it and let him get away with it. The enabling also needs to end. (sic)''

Susan Sarandon praised actress Ashley Judd and the other women who came forward for a New York Times expose on the movie mogul.

She tweeted: ''Huge respect for @AshleyJudd and all the women who broke their silence for the article on Harvey Weinstein. Brave.''

Others were more cynical about the ''swift action'' taken by the company and Lena Dunham slated the Weinstein Company saying they ''always always knew'' about the accusations.

The 'Girls' actress wrote: ''Easy to think Weinstein company took swift action but this has actually been the slowest action because they always always knew (sic)''

Their comments came after The Weinstein Company released a statement on Monday (09.10.17) in response to the newspaper article, which was published earlier this month and alleged he had harassed at least eight female employees over a 30-year time span.

The statement said: ''In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company - Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar - have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.''

Weinstein's firing came just days after he admitted to behaving inappropriately with some of his female colleagues in the past and apologised for causing them ''pain''.

However, the Hollywood powerhouse denied the claims published by the New York Times and vowed to take legal action.

But Weinstein was struck yet another blow over the weekend when his lawyer Lisa Bloom announced her decision to step down as his legal advisor.