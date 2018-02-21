Mark Ronson has been recruited by Florence + the Machine to help launch their comeback.

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker - who worked his magic on Lady Gaga's LP 'Joanne' two years ago - has reportedly been working closely with the 'You've Got The Love' hitmakers - fronted by Florence Welch - and Jamie XX on their long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful'.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Flo and Mark really gelled in the studio and wanted to work together more. Mark has a proven track record for creating hits so Flo is really excited.''

The record is expected to be released this summer.

And that's not all the flamboyant frontwoman has in store for fans, as late last year she confirmed she will release her first collection of lyrics and poetry.

The 'Dog Days Are Over' singer has penned the tome 'Useless Magic' with her own original artwork accompanying her words.

Florence wrote: ''Extremely honoured to announce that I will be releasing my first book of collected lyrics and poetry with Penguin Books next year x x (sic)''

The collection will hit shelves on July 5, with Penguin imprint Fig Tree publishing the book.

The 31-year-old musician also shared a snapshot of the preface from the project, giving fans a hint at what to expect.

In the passage shared on Twitter, Florence reflects on the power of music, and admits her understanding of her own lyrics isn't always realised until much later on.

She wrote: ''Songs can be incredibly prophetic, like subconscious warnings or messages to myself, but I often don't know what I'm trying to say till years later. Or a prediction comes true and I couldn't do anything to stop it, so it seems like a kind of useless magic.''

It comes after Florence revealed earlier this year she has always found it easier to pour out her feelings in songs rather than express them by talking to people.

She said: ''I find it easier to explain myself in music than in person. Songs are like protective talismans. In daily life, I'm much more unsure and shy.''