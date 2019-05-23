Mark Ronson was ''nervous'' about his divorce as inspiration for his new album.

The 43-year-old star split from Joséphine de La Baume in 2017 and was hesitant about channeling his heartbreak into 'Late Night Feelings' because he doesn't usually write ''very personal'' songs.

He said: ''I was nervous to confront what I needed to do, and I didn't know what it would sound like, I don't really write from a very personal place, my songs are usually unified by a sonic process or something conceptual.

''There are so many talented people in LA. I couldn't have made this record anywhere else.''

And now Mark - who is now dating Rebecca Schwartz - believes the emotional album is the best record he's ever made and he believes his divorce has made him a better artist.

He told the Evening Standard's ES magazine: ''If you are going to go through something devastating, then at least you are going to get something to improve your art by.

''I am not saying everyone should go through hell to get their s**t better. But the music I am drawn to is this kind of music.

''This record is so far and beyond the rest of my records, that if everyone said it sucked, it would still be okay.''

The producer recently teamed up with Miley Cyrus on 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' but he was ''shocked'' that she agreed to the collaboration so quickly.

He said: ''I knew she was in the zone. I was like, ''Okay, maybe this is my chance.' So I texted her this little idea I had and she wrote right back.

''I was shocked. She literally replied, 'Are you guys in Shangri La? I'll come on Tuesday.' ''