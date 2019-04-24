Mark Ronson wants to perform at the Glastonbury Festival with Miley Cyrus.

The 43-year-old musician and Miley, 26, recorded 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' together which went on to become a hit all over the world and Mark is ''keeping his schedule clear'' over the last weekend of June in case the pop superstar wants to get him on stage to sing their single.

Appearing on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday (24.04.19), he said: ''I would love to make myself available for Miley Cyrus' Sunday set at Glastonbury. I'm keeping the schedule clear in case she texts me back.''

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker had wanted to work with Miley ever since he saw her perform on television four years ago and was blown away.

Mark pursued her for years before she finally agreed to record a track with him.

He said: ''I saw her four years ago singing on 'Saturday Night Live', she sung 'Fifty Ways To Leave Your Lover' and I had never heard her sing with that real Nashville drawl before and I was like, 'One day I would love to make a song with her.' She just didn't text me back for four years but everyone has got their own life and things going on so I never take that personally. I'm glad when she finally did call me back it was the right time because I don't think we would have come up with that a few years ago, so everything happens for a reason.''

The country-tinged collaboration features on Mark's upcoming fifth album 'Late Night Feelings' and he was thrilled he was able to secure the vocal talents of another artist he respects for the LP, Angel Olsen who features on 'True Blue'.

Speaking about his desire to work with Angel, 32, he revealed: ''I just basically stalked her for like a year and sent DMs to management then eventually she got back to me. And we made the song 'True Blue' that I love.''