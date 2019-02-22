Mark Ronson says his new album could be his last.

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker has admitted that his forthcoming fifth LP 'Late Night Feelings' - which is inspired largely by his heartbreak following his divorce from Joséphine de La Baume in 2017 - is looking likely to be his final full-length release as he feels like his ''tank's a little empty'' in terms of inspiration.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''I still have a competitive drive, I don't want to be out of the game yet, even if this album is the last one that I can play the game with.

''I don't know. This feels like the last one right now, because this is the first time I've poured everything into a record. I don't know what's left.

''Maybe some other life experience might happen three years from now but ... I do feel like the tank's a little bit empty.''

The 43-year-old producer - who has worked with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Tame Impala and the late Amy Winehouse - also admitted that he can be very self-critical but that he is proud of the amount of ''depth and emotion'' that has gone into his new music.

He said: ''I know I can be self-deprecating.

''We were talking about anomalies before.

''How many times can you have an anomaly before you go, well, OK, I must be good at something?

''I can't just be lucking out every time, can I?

''I do feel like I've made something that has depth and emotion.''

He concluded: ''Those are things that I might not have expected myself from one of my records.''

The 'Valerie' chart-topper previously teased that he has recorded his most ''emotional'' songs yet on the new album, which is released on March 29, and comes almost four years after 2015's 'Uptown Special'.

He said: ''I was going through some s**t in my personal life and the (marriage) separation. They are songs with heavy emotions.''