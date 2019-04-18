Mark Ronson will play at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2019, which has added an extra night.

The 43-year-old musician will perform on the additional evening at Middlesbrough's Stewart Park on Friday May 24th, which will also feature other huge dance music acts such as MK and Purple Disco Machine.

Mark said: ''I can't wait to play Radio 1's Big Weekend.

''From my very first one back in 2007 all the way till now, it's always such a great vibe and great crowd.

''Psyched to start my summer playing some bangers with Annie Mac and the crew.''

MK added: ''Can't wait to play at Radio 1's Big Weekend. Great way to kick off the summer.''

Other delights on the night will see Wilkinson, Sub Focus and Dimension form a super-group for one night only.

Sub Focus said: ''We've all become friends and collaborators though years of touring and releasing music together but this is the first time the three of us have linked up to do a set, it's about time.''

Record producer Wilkinson cannot wait to team up with his pals on stage for the spectacle.

He said: ''It's all about collaboration. Myself and Dimension did 'Rush'. Then I did 'Take It Up' with Sub Focus. Then Sub and Dimension did 'Desire'.

''It's just great to work with friends who you are fans of and we all hang out on the road all the time.

''Really looking forward to this. A proper one-off.''

The latest acts have been added to a bill which already features Miley Cyrus, Stormzy, The 1975 and Little Mix.

Tickets will be available for audiences over 18 and will go on sale at 7pm on Friday 26th April, priced at £10 plus £2.50 booking fee. There is more information on Radio 1's Big Weekend website.