Mark Ronson is set to get his own BBC Two special.

The 'Late Night Feelings' hitmaker will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Ariana Grande, Harry Styles and Adele, as his glittering career - which has seen him work with pop royalty including the late Amy Winehouse, Lady GaGa, Bruno Mars and Miley Cyrus - is to be the subject of a one-off documentary on the channel.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column, 'A Star Is Born' stars Gaga and Bradley Cooper - who Mark co-write the move's soundtrack 'Shallow' for - Culture Club legend Boy George, legendary producer Quincy Jones and Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon are set to talk about Mark's impact on the music business.

Ariana was the last star to have her own hour-long entertainment programme on the BBC.

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer joined host Davina McCall to perform songs from her LP 'Sweetener' with the accompaniment of a female orchestra on the show which aired in November.

It marked the first time the 26-year-old star had appeared on BBC One since the One Love Manchester benefit gig aired in June 2017.

The concert - which also featured performances from the likes of Justin Bieber, Liam Gallagher and Little Mix - was put on to pay tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives and 116 who were left badly injured during the suicide bombing that occurred outside Manchester Arena after Ariana's concert in May that year.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winner Mark recently had an unlikely Twitter spat with Lord Alan Sugar.

The 'Apprentice' honcho was not impressed with the 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker's instrument-playing skills on the launch of 'Strictly Come Dancing' at the weekend, which saw him perform 'Don't Leave Me Lonely' with YEBBA.

In a since-deleted tweet, he asked his followers: ''Can Mark Ronson play an instrument properly? Or does he just, like, be on stage making a few noises supporting the real talent?''

Mark replied: ''Believe it or not, I can both play AND instrument. Me also write good. Let me know if you ever want to come to a show and hear some noise (sic)''