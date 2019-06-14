Mark Ronson has revealed he puked up all over the stunning Italian Castle Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes held their wedding at in 2006 after DJing for them.
The 'Late Night Feelings' hitmaker was the DJ at the former couple's ceremony in 2006 and has revealed he embarrassed himself as he got too drunk after spinning the decks at the bash.
He said: ''The person I was most starstruck by was probably Tom Cruise.
''But I got really drunk. And there's something about when I am DJing, I do not realise when I am drunk, so I keep drinking.
''The minute the music stops, I start spinning, so I threw up all over the castle.
''It was in the Italian countryside and it was very disrespectful. And I am sorry to Tom.''
The 43-year-old producer remembers the 56-year-old Hollywood star - who has 13-year-old daughter Suri with the 'Batman Begins' star, whom she divorced in 2012 - pretending to shoot him when he played the soundtrack to his 1986 movie 'Top Gun'.
Mark added to The Mirror Online: ''It was an amazing wedding. I was mixing the 'Top Gun' theme with things and he was shooting the guns with me. And it was cool.''
The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker also got to DJ at Sir Paul McCartney's wedding to third wife Nancy Shevell in 2011 and had the guts to spin Beatles songs, which the guests went ''crazy'' for.
He recalled: ''There was this moment where I was playing wedding tunes like Beyonce 's 'Crazy In Love'. And then I was like ... is it cool to play The Beatles, do I play Paul? I played it and they all went crazy.''
