Mark Ronson's new album will feature Camila Cabello, Lykke Li and Alicia Keys.

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker has announced his new LP 'Late Night Feelings' will be released on June 21, and given fans a taste of what's to come with another ''sad pop banger'' in the form of the album title track featuring Swedish singer/songwriter Lykke, which is out now.

'Havana' hitmaker Camila has provided the vocals on 'Find U Again', King Princess - who is signed to Mark's label Zelig Records, an imprint of Columbia Records - is on 'Pieces of Us' and Yebba, who teamed up with Sam Smith on his song 'No Peace', brings her soaring vocals to 'Don't Leave Me Lonely'.

R&B legend Alicia Keys also makes an appearance on the track 'Truth'.

The record - which is the follow-up to 2015's 'Uptown Special' - also features the hit single 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' with Miley Cyrus.

The Oscar-winning producer's new songs were inspired by his divorce from ex-wfe Joséphine de La Baume in 2017, and he says it's his ''best'' record to date.

Speaking from his studio in Los Angeles on NovaFM'S Smallzy's Surgery, he told the radio host: ''It's been the better part of the last two years and obviously I was working on Silk City with Diplo, Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) and stuff but really like, this record had been this, I hate to use the word journey because it's so corny, but it always takes me a little while to make my own records because I don't sing it, I have to like identify emotionally what this record is really about, and I've gone through a break up , a divorce and that definitely gives you some ammunition.

He continued: ''It's the best thing I've ever made - it's the first place on my own record I've really gone a bit more to a personal and emotional place, which is what I really love in the music that I listen to.''

The studio wizard admitted that although the songs come from a sad place, they are still ''dance-y''

He said: ''I've always made really good fun records but obviously 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' and the new single 'Late Night Feelings', it's still dance-y music and you don't have to be constantly thinking that somebody was really sad when they wrote this, but the point is, it is emotional but you can dance to it.''