Mark Ronson has split from his girlfriend.

The 43-year-old music producer and his partner Rebecca Schwartz have decided to go their separate ways after seven months of dating following a series of rows.

A source close to the musician told The Sun newspaper: ''Mark has had a really busy six months and juggling that with a new relationship has been tough. They had a lot in common but there had been rows. It was starting to take its toll on both of them. Eventually they just decided that maybe they weren't right for each other.

''It's really sad for Mark as it was his first serious relationship since his divorce, but he is keeping his head down and focusing on his work.''

Mark hasn't had much luck in the love department over the years as at the end of last year he settled his divorce from Joséphine de La Baume.

The pair filed for divorce back in 2017 after a little more than five years together and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Prior to their break up, model Joséphine had revealed she was stunned when Mark proposed to her and was amazed that he had worked on the design of the ring himself.

She said: ''Mark proposed on the beach in La Rochelle - I had no idea whatsoever. He designed the ring - it's a yellow diamond, so beautiful...

''I didn't want to get married. I couldn't imagine myself in a cupcake dress - that's why I'm not going to have one! I always had a fantasy about having children so I just thought I'd get married, I don't know, when I was pregnant with my second child. I got so super-excited when it happened - even more excited than annoying girls in romantic comedies.''