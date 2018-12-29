Mark Ronson has settled his divorce from Joséphine de La Baume, whom he split from in 2017 following five years of marriage.
The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker and his former spouse filed for divorce back in 2017 after a little more than five years together and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
And now, according to The Blast, the former couple have now officially divorced, after they quietly settled the terms of their split in court earlier this year.
Court documents obtained by the publication state the date of the divorce as October this year, and although the terms of the divorce are sealed, the pair did not have any children, and so no spousal support or custody arrangements were needed.
Both parties are now thought to be single, with Mark - who recently released 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart', his collaboration with the newly married Miley Cyrus - having previously been linked to singers Samantha Urbani and Rebecca Schwartz in the past year.
Prior to their split, model Joséphine had revealed she was stunned when Mark proposed to her and was amazed that he had worked on the design of the ring himself.
She said: ''Mark proposed on the beach in La Rochelle - I had no idea whatsoever. He designed the ring - it's a yellow diamond, so beautiful...
''I didn't want to get married. I couldn't imagine myself in a cupcake dress - that's why I'm not going to have one! I always had a fantasy about having children so I just thought I'd get married, I don't know, when I was pregnant with my second child.
''I got so super-excited when it happened - even more excited than annoying girls in romantic comedies.''
