Mark Ronson is set to be honoured at this year's BMI Pop Awards.

The super-producer - who has had huge success through his collaborations with the likes of the late Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars - will receive the BMI Champion Award at the ceremony next month at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Barbara Cane, the BMI vice-president of worldwide creative, said: ''Transformative, tastemaker and trendsetter are just a few words that describe the incomparable Mark Ronson.

''Through his craft, he has become a global influence and a defining voice in music, art and style.''

She added that the 42-year-old hitmaker - who has supported organisations like the Amy Winehouse Foundation, Hope and Homes for Children, and Turnaround Arts - also deserves recognition for his charitable work.

She said: ''The BMI Champion Award honors [Ronson's] diverse artistic accomplishments which have left a lasting impression on fans around the world, and recognizes his dedication to making the world a better place through his humanitarian efforts.''

After starting his career as a club DJ in the early 1990s, Ronson went on to gain success both working with big names in the studio and as a solo artist in his own right.

He has produced and wrote songs for acts including Christina Aguilera, Lily Allen, Duran Duran, Sir Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga and Queens of the Stone Age, whilst his work on Winehouse's 'Back to Black' album earned him the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Grammy Award in 2008.

Ronson - who topped the charts in 2014 with Mars' hit 'Uptown Funk' - is currently working on Silk City, with Diplo.