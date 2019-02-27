Mark Ronson says Bradley Cooper had a ''specific vision'' for his intimate duet with Lady GaGa at the Academy Awards.

The 43-year-old British musician was part of the songwriting team along with Gaga, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt that won the Best Original Song Oscar for 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' at the 91st Academy Awards which took place on Sunday (24.02.19).

Now Ronson has revealed it was the 'American Hustle' actor's idea for him and the 'Bad Romance' hitmaker to walk onto the stage from their front row seats at the start of their performance for 'Shallow' and finish by sitting next to each other at their piano.

Mark appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Tuesday (26.02.19) and said: ''I think he had a specific vision. I heard Lady Gaga talking about it, so I think it was his thing. That probably might be the only time they ever perform that song together so it made it feel really special.

''Afterwards I went up to him and I was like, 'You killed it!' And he was like, 'Really?!' And I was like, 'How can you not know?' But I think that, yeah, he's not a singer so it was so brave of him to go up and do that.''

The pair's performance is considered by many observers to the moment of the night.

In her acceptance speech, Gaga thanked Bradley for making her dream of becoming a movie star come true.

She said: ''Thank you so much to the Academy for this wonderful honour, to every person in this room, to Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, my co-writers. To my sister, my soulmate. My family is here, I love you mom and dad. Bradley, there is not a single person in this planet that could have sang with me but you, thank you so much. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.''