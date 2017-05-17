Mark Ronson's wife has filed for divorce.

Joséphine de La Baume has reportedly called time on her relationship with the 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker after five years of marriage.

When filing her petition, the actress cited irreconcilable differences and has listed their separation date as April 21. Joséphine is also requesting spousal support, according to TMZ.

The pair tied the knot in 2011 at a luxurious ceremony in Aix-en-Provence in France, near where the actress was born.

Joséphine stunned in an ivory, off-the-shoulder Zac Posen dress, which had been embellished with pearls and a cropped veil, whilst she chatted with guests, which included Mark's sister Charlotte Ronson as well as Irina Lazareanu, Sean Lennon and Lily Allen.

The redhead beauty previously revealed she was stunned when Mark proposed to her and was amazed that he had worked on the design of the ring himself.

She said: ''Mark proposed on the beach in La Rochelle - I had no idea whatsoever. He designed the ring - it's a yellow diamond, so beautiful ...

''I didn't want to get married. I couldn't imagine myself in a cupcake dress - that's why I'm not going to have one! I always had a fantasy about having children so I just thought I'd get married, I don't know, when I was pregnant with my second child. I got so super-excited when it happened - even more excited than annoying girls in romantic comedies.''

Mark is best known for his collaboration with Bruno Mars on the hit track 'Uptown Funk' but previously admitted it was tricky working on the track.

He explained: ''I've never worked so hard on a song. So many times, the song died a sudden death. We'd be working for two days straight and didn't like what was coming out. We couldn't get a verse, weren't sure what the chorus should be, or if it should have a chorus.''