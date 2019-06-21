Mark Ronson's 'Late Night Feelings' LP was ''shaped'' by a ''sad bangers'' listening session with The XX's Romy Croft.

The 43-year-old producer-and-DJ worked with Romy on his award-winning hit 'Electricity', featuring the vocals of Dua Lipa, and his Silk City partner Diplo, and he's revealed she was a huge influence on his upcoming heartbreak record.

Speaking about the 'On Hold' singer - who co-wrote the album's track 'Why Hide' featuring Diana Gordon - Mark told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired Column: ''It first started when Romy from The xx and I set up turntables in the studio and played our favourite sad bangers. That shaped the whole album.''

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker, who channelled his heartbreak following his divorce from Joséphine de La Baume last year into 'Late Night Feelings', is gearing up for his biggest 'Club Heartbreak' DJ set to date at Glastonbury later this month - and he's planning to play all the classics.

He said: ''I never turn down Glastonbury.

''It's fun playing the Club Heartbreak events because we play everything from St Etienne to Alicia Keys to Dolly Parton and Ariana's 'No Tears Left to Cry' - it is all shades of heartbreak.''

The Grammy-winner admitted it would be too expensive to take out his entourage of collaborators - which include Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, Alicia, and Camila Cabello - on a tour, but he is planning to bring out a few at a time.

He said: ''It's always hard to do shows around my albums because there are so many different people involved.

''Being an older man I can't afford to go on the road for six months and barely break even, so I like the DJ thing and taking singers from the record like Lykke Li and YEBBA and a few DJs.''

And it looks like Glastonbury punters may be in for a treat, as Miley, who provided her country rasp to the hit lead single 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart', is also playing the world famous music extravaganza at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, so an appearance with Mark is more than likely on the cards.

'Late Night Feelings' is released on June 21.