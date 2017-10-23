Mark Ronson is producing SZA's new album.

The R&B singer has revealed she has been recording with the 42-year-old super-producer - who has collaborated with the likes of Bruno Mars, Adele and the late Amy Winehouse - and that fans can also expect to hear tunes she's made with psychedelic rockers Tame Impala on the LP, the follow-up to her debut album 'Ctrl'.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, SZA - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - said: ''I'm making an album with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson. When you try to label it, you remove the option for it to be limitless. It diminishes the music.''

The 'Love Galore' hitmaker has hit out at people trying to make her music fit a certain mold with how its described, and insisted she has a huge variety of influences that help inspire the songs she writes.

She added: ''People grapple with labeling me as hip hop, R&B or pop, and it's interesting to me. I'm just making music. I listen to Stevie Nicks. I love classical jazz. I love folk. I love rap. I love Modest Mouse.''

SZA, 26, is looking to the future after being surprised by the way her debut full-length record was received, and she is motivated by the goal of making the next LP even better.

Admitting she is nervous about continuing her success, she explained: ''I worry so much. Like, 'Damn, how can I be excellent?' But it's a journey. I have to decide what's excellent to me. Because I'm so stressed out, I have so many words. The next album is going to be the best I ever made in my life.''