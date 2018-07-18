Mark Ronson thinks Dua Lipa will be as big as Adele or Amy Winehouse.

The 42-year-old producer has teamed up with the 'New Rules' hitmaker for a new track on his Silk City dance project and thinks there's something ''special'' about her.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I'm such a huge a fan of Dua Lipa, her voice is great, it's got electricity.

''To watch her do her thing is amazing. She is the first UK pop solo artist to crack America since... I don't even know.

''I mean I'm not talking about Adele or Amy, but like someone who makes really good danceable pop music.

''It feels like she has done something special, it's like rarified air.''

But Silk City - which also features Diplo - have released 'Only Can Get Better' as their first single because they wanted to leave their ''great big giant'' collaboration with Dua until later this summer.

Mark explained: ''That is our next single, we didn't want to come out with this great big giant pop record first.

''It's funny because I asked Dua if she would sing in October and then by the time we finally recorded it was March or April and she was about 72,000 times more famous.

''It's soulful dance music, it's an uplifting song and what she did for us is one of my favourite-ever vocals.''

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker had a great time working with Diplo on the project because they have been friends for years.

He said: ''We had two weeks together and we just lived in the studio together and just throwing everything at the wall.

''At the very beginning we had some stupid fights because I had never really been in a band situation before.

''I think we had a good level of mutual respect that helps and I wouldn't be going out on a limb to say his stuff is more future-leaning than mine.''