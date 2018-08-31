Mark Ronson's new record is a ''break-up album''.

The 42-year-old musician has admitted his upcoming fifth studio album - a follow up to 2015's 'Uptown Special' - is a tear-jerker after the ''melancholy'' ideas he came up with for the EP were better than his ''light-hearted'' song suggestions.

Mark - who split from his French actress wife Joséphine de La Baume in 2017 after six years of marriage - said: ''It's a break-up album. Every time I went to the studio I'd throw out ideas and some were light-hearted things but the ones staying with me all had melancholy.

''You really have to go through something kind of f***-up to make good art sometimes ... it's not necessarily always how I've operated.

''I think the idea of being a little bit rocked out of your comfort zone is a good thing.''

Mark is also well known for producing the late Amy Winehouse's break-up album 'Back to Black' - but the star admits he ''feels guilty'' whenever he performs their song 'Valerie' and sees people dancing along.

Speaking to French fashion magazine L'Officiel, he added: ''I was in a store and 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?' came on, which I finished after she had passed away and I had to leave the store.

''There's times when I'm playing 'Valerie' and watching people dance and I just feel guilty.''

Mark - whose new record is set to feature Miley Cyrus and The xx's Romy Madley Croft - is to release a song with Dua Lipa next week through his Silk City dance project, and he recently admitted she could become as big as Amy.

He said: ''I'm such a huge a fan of Dua Lipa, her voice is great, it's got electricity.

''To watch her do her thing is amazing. She is the first UK pop solo artist to crack America since... I don't even know.

''I mean I'm not talking about Adele or Amy, but like someone who makes really good danceable pop music.

''It feels like she has done something special, it's like rarified air.''