Mark Ronson misses Sunday roasts when he's in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old producer - who is the son of Laurence Ronson and Ann Dexter-Jones - says that although he and his siblings ''take after his mum'' and don't often cook, his British father loves preparing a traditional Sunday roast dinner and the musician very much enjoys the ''communal spirit'' of the meal.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners with Jessie Ware' podcast, he said: ''We all took after my mum in the fact we don't really cook but I think that now that Charlotte, my sister, has had two children she's getting into preparing food.

''I think it's something I'm excited to do you know I'd like to have a couple go to meals or something like that.

''My dad who lives here he's kind of the cook ... he enjoys making the Sunday roasts and chicken, I love it, In LA, Sunday roast doesn't make a whole lot of sense because it's so hot all the time, I guess that's something I definitely miss about [England].

''I just like the communal spirit of the Sunday roast whether you're having it home or like a big pub it's just such a nice part of like Sunday.''

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker went on to explain that although he isn't a natural in the kitchen he was forced to cook while on the Paleo diet - where the only food consumed is that similar to what might have been eaten during the Paleolithic era, a meal plan also known as the caveman diet - and he surprised himself with the dishes he learned to make.

He said: ''I mean I can make like, I have a couple of things. I was doing this Paleo diet for a bit so I can make like pretty good things on that.

''It's a lot of preparation. I could make these chocolate brownies that you could swear were like made with cocoa powder. I can also grill a piece of sword fish.''