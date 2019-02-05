Mark Ronson would jump at the chance to pen a disco track for Kylie Minogue.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker has responded after the 50-year-old Australian pop princess revealed she would love to return to the sound she's synonymous for by working with the 'Uptown Funk' producer - after going country on last year's 'Golden'.

On whether he'd be up for producing a track that echoes back to Kylie's huge dance anthems, such as 'Can't Get You Out of My Head', 'Spinning Around' and 'Sexercise', Mark told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Kylie always makes such good music, always progressive all of the time.

''So of course I would work with her ... always.

''I would never turn down the chance to work with someone like that.

''That story got good traction and I got some good props that week.

''I first met Kylie at the 2008 BRITS.

''She performed that year, and then I've seen her play a few times since, she is such a legend.''

Speaking in September, Kylie said: ''I feel a bit of disco coming on next.

''There's actually a big disco section in this show and we all know about it by the end because it nearly takes us all out.

''It's full-on, full-tilt, so that's where I would go at this point.''

When asked who she would like to work with on a disco project, she replied: ''Mark Ronson I love, of course. He is one of many I'm interested in.''

The 'San Andreas' actress already gave fans a flavour for what's to come, as her long-awaited dance track with DJ Sigala, 'What You Waiting For', was released that month.

The pair held onto the song as it didn't fit the ''DNA'' of 'Golden'.

She explained: ''That was one of the first things I demoed, but as the DNA of this album took shape it didn't fit. So I'm thrilled it's on his album.''

Sigala - whose real name is Bruce Fielder - previously admitted it was ''weird'' working for the 'Dancing' hitmaker and even more surreal because they hadn't even met and she was initially thinking about releasing it as the single for her 14th studio album.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''It was a bit of a weird one. It kind of doesn't feel real because I haven't met her yet.

''I wrote the songs with a few other people and the guys I wrote it with happened to be working with her already.

''They showed her the song and she went crazy for it, apparently, hopefully, she wants it to be her single.''