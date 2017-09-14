Mark Ronson has been hit with another copyright infringement lawsuit over 'Uptown Funk'.

The 42-year-old producer released the song featuring Bruno Mars back in 2014, and is being sued for a second time, this time by the company who own the rights to 'More Bounce To The Ounce' by Roger and Zapp.

Lastrada Entertainment, who own the rights to the 80s classic, have filed a case against Mark, claiming he copied the track.

The company are requesting a ban is in put place for future plays of the track and damages.

TMZ reports that '24K Magic' singer Bruno's vocals are a ''clear copy'' of 48 seconds of the track.

However, the 31-year-old R&B star has not been named as a defendant in the case.

Lastrada are also reportedly suing Sony, Spotify, Apple and other producers involved in 'Uptown Funk'.

Court documents state that Mark had been in touch with Roger and Zapp about the song and that he has always cited the duo as an influence.

In 2016, funk band Collage threatened to sue the 'Stop Me' hitmaker as they claimed the Grammy-winning hit sounded ''almost indistinguishable' from their 1983 song 'Young Girls'

Mark and Bruno had both previously stated the track was inspired by 1980s electro-funk soul music, and so the pair could easily have heard 'Young Girls' and been influenced by it.

Another band named The Sequence claimed the track copied their 1979 song 'Funk You Up'.

However, no lawsuit was filed for this case.