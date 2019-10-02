Mark Ronson details his difficult childhood in his upcoming BBC Two special 'Mark Ronson: From The Heart'.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker shares how one of his ''memories'' from his upbringing is ''waking up in the middle of the night'' to lots of ''shouting and s**t breaking out'' when his parents, music manager Laurence Ronson and his mother Ann Dexter-Jones - who split up when the producer was just five - threw wild parties at their home.

Speaking in the documentary, he says: ''I'd wake in the middle of the night.

''There were 30 people, ashtrays, cigarettes, people partying, people at the piano.

''I walked downstairs one time and remember seeing Christopher Reeve.

''What goes up must come down - you have a party, you get a hangover. I have memories of shouting and s**t breaking out - it's like, 'Oh f**k, there's fighting'.''

Mark - who has worked with the likes of Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga and Lily Allen - admits it was a lot to ''deal with'' at such a young, especially as someone who had always kept their emotions to themselves, until after his divorce from Joséphine de La Baume last year, which he channelled into his recent heartbreak LP 'Late Night Feelings'.

And the 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker believes that's why he's always been ''drawn to emotionally fraught artists''.

He said: ''I remember getting into bed and my mum would be crying.

''All these things when you're five and don't know how to deal with it. ''It doesn't sound like the worst story but it's why things affected me.

''It's why I am drawn to emotionally fraught artists, artists I feel like I want to fix.''

Mark previously opened up about channelling the ''overwhelming emotion'' he felt after his split from 34-year-old actress-and-model Joséphine in 2017 into 'Late Night Feelings', and recalled how there was a ''connection'' between his ''hands and the piano'' when he was bashing out his collection of ''sad bangers''.

He explained: ''When I had that overwhelming emotion, I could actually feel the connection between my hands and the piano, I knew I was going to get some more interesting chords as it came through.

''As much as it was not the most pleasant thing to go through, there was a feeling that I might be able to get something good out of it musically.''

Mark also admitted he ''exhausted'' himself trying to force himself to make upbeat songs.

He said: '''Late Night Feelings' is my first honest record ... I reached a point where I was exhausted with trying to make irrefutably ebullient music.''