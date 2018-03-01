Mark Ronson and Diplo will debut their new project Silk City at Bestival.

The two producing wizards have joined forces for the new musical venture, and they promise to bring the biggest tunes to the Castle stage at Lulworth Estate in Dorset, South West England on August 3.

The music extravaganza's organiser Rob da Bank said: ''We don't like doing the same thing as other festivals here at Bestival HQ... so for our Friday night headliner we've booked something you'll never have seen in Europe or probably the world.

''Two of the best party-starting DJs with a new stage show packed with surprises back to back ... ladies and gents, boys and girls, please welcome Diplo and Mark Ronson aka Silk City to the stage!''

The pair's set could potentially feature some very special guests as they were recently in the studio with Dua Lipa.

The 'New Rules' singer shared a video with Ronson - who has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and the late Amy Winehouse - and the 39-year-old hunk in Los Angeles on her Instagram story last month, simply tagging them in the post.

The brunette beauty also shared a picture of the trio, which Mark commented on writing: ''music for the soul (sic)''

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker and Major Lazer star join previously confirmed headliners London Grammar and Jorja Smith.

And the festival will host M.I.A.'s only confirmed UK headline festival appearance and an ever-eclectic line-up featuring Grace Jones, Plan B, Chaka Khan, First Aid Kit, Mura Masa, Rudimental (DJ Set), Hot Chip (DJ Set) and many more.

This year's festival takes place between August 2 and 5.

It follows on from a stellar 2017 line-up, which saw the likes of The xx, A Tribe Called Quest and Pet Shop Boys close each night.

Tickets are on sale now from Bestival.net