Mark-Paul Gosselaar says there have been ''talks'' over a 'Saved By The Bell' reunion.

The 45-year-old actor - who played Zack Morris in the classic 1990s sitcom - revealed while there are ''always'' some discussions about getting the cast back together, there is someone planning to ''tackle it'' now.

Appearing alongside Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley at Fan EXPO Canada, he said: ''There's talks, there's always talks. I just heard recently there's talks...

''We know about it. All three of us know about it, this person that's going to tackle it.''

His former co-star Mario - who played A.C. Slater - admitted any plans for a revival would have to get ''creative'' because of how long it's been since the show's spin-off series 'The College Years' ended in 1994.

He added: ''Obviously we couldn't be in high school still, so you'd have to be creative with the premise. But it's fun to think about. And who knows? You never say never.''

Despite ongoing discussions and the cast being keen to get on board with a reunion, it seems so far there is yet to be a suitable idea.

Mark-Paul teased: ''Not yet, but we would like to. We've always talked about it.''

Earlier this year he, Mario and Elizabeth - who played Jessie Spano - appeared with former cast mates Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) Dennis Haskins (Principal Belding) to celebrate 30 years since the show debuted on air.

And Mark-Paul insisted he doesn't mind being remembered most at prankster Zack because he can see it as a compliment.

He explained: ''You can't get upset with things like that. It's endearing. It comes from a good place.

''It's not too often in your career that you get to create an iconic character, and that's exactly what we did. It doesn't bother me at all.''