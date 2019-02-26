Mark Hoppus and Alex Gaskarth's band Simple Creatures have announced their first live show at Download Festival.

The Blink-182 star and the All Time Low frontman's new side project will headline the Avalanche stage at the rock festival at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England, on June 15.

They said: ''An evening of Trash-Pop reverie awaits you at Download Fest. There will be Creatures. They will be Simple. There will be singing and dancing in a big tent. What more could you possibly want?''

Simple Creatures have so far released two songs, 'Drug' and title track 'Strange Love, from their debut EP, which is due out on March 29.

Alex recently confessed that he was anxious about how the rest of All Time Low - also comprised of Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson - would react to his new project.

He said: ''I was pretty nervous to go to them and say 'Hey, how do you guys feel about this?'

''Given that if the tables were turned and it was them being approached by someone that mattered this much in their creative lives, I think it would be a no-brainer for any of us.''

Simple Creatures are among 17 more acts added to the already stellar line-up for Download this year, including Dinosaur Pile-up, The Wonder Years, Queen Zee and Allusinlove.

Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool are set to headline the weekend, which takes place between June 14 and June 16.

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash - teaming up with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - and Whitesnake will also be entertaining the crowd at the annual extravaganza.

Plus the likes of Rob Zombie, Trivium, Amon Amarth, Carcass, Delain, Die Antwoord, Opeth, Power Trip, Skindred, Underoath and The Amity Affliction.

Tickets for Download are on sale now from downloadfestival.co.uk