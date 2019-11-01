Mark Hoppus has taken credit for My Chemical Romance's reunion and says Oasis are next.

The blink-182 rocker has responded to news the 'Teenagers' band - who split back in 2013 and haven't played a show in seven years - will be getting back together for an intimate gig at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on December 20, just months after Hoppus hinted it was on the cards.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: ''Re: My Chemical Romance. I told you.''

He later added: ''Now if only I could do the same thing with Oasis...''

The 'What's My Age Again' bassist has a history of taking credit for band's reunions, and he did just that when Jonas Brothers confirmed their comeback earlier this year as he set his sights on My Chemical Romance.

Referencing frontman Gerard Way, he quipped: ''So the other day I was like 'Hey whatever happened to the Jonas Brothers?' Made a few calls, yada yada, here we are.

''You're welcome, people. I'm calling Gerard next. I got a feeling that in 2019-2020 I can make this one happen as well. Same with your divorced parents. Hit me up.''

All Time Low singer Alex Gaskarth also tried to jokingly claim it was his idea, and followed that by showing his excitement as he referenced MCR's hit single 'Welcome to The Black Parade'.

He tweeted: ''Today feels like a good day to tell you all that when I was a young boy my father took me into the city to see a marching band.

''He said, 'Son, when you grow up will you be the saviour of the broken, the beaten and the damned?'

''He said, 'Will you defeat them; your demons and all...''

Fans and fellow musicians alike are buzzing about the news, and Linkin Park guitarist Mike Shinoda revealed the group's gigs with the rock icons were some of his ''favourite shows of all time''.

He said: ''Welcome back @MCRofficial. Our shows with My Chemical Romance were some of my favourite shows of all time. All my love to Gerard and the boys.''