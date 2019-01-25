Mark Hoppus and Alex Gaskarth have formed a new band.

The Blink-182 singer and the All Time Low frontman have joined forces for a new project called Simple Creatures after ''quietly making music together for a little while'', and duo have dropped their first song, 'Drug', together.

Alex, 31, wrote on Instagram: ''Hey everybody! You might be wondering just what in the hell is going on with my socials right now. Well, my good friend @markhoppus and I have been quietly making music together for a little while now and we're finally ready to share it with ya. We're calling this baby @simplecreatures and we'd like to invite you to join us for the ride. Our first song ''Drug'' will officially be out everywhere you can hear music when the clock hits midnight your local time.

Go check out SIMPLECREATURESMUSIC DOT COM to hear it right fahkin' now tho !! #simplecreatures (sic)''

Mark, 46, admitted he was ''so stoked'' about being able to tell fans about Simple Creatures, who plan to release their debut EP in March.

He wrote on Instagram: ''So stoked to finally share @simplecreatures with the world! Alex and I have been working on this new band for a while, and our first single Drug is available everywhere Thursday midnight, but you can hear it at SimpleCreaturesMusic dot com right now. EP1 coming in March! Join us, won't you? (sic)''

The pair chose 'Drug' as their first single because they always play the song to ''introduce people'' to their new project.

Mark said: '''Drug' is always the first song we play people when introducing them to Simple Creatures, so it only makes sense that it's the first single.

''I love the ratty guitar lead mixed with the thumping kick drum. Lyrically, the song is about being destroyed by the things you love.''

This comes after All Time Low's bass player Jack Barakat previously revealed Mark was ''very involved'' with their group.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz in 2016, he said: ''We are as close to Mark than most bands. He is good at keeping in touch and seeing what the band is doing.

''He is very involved with us and that is a dream come true obviously.''