Mark Hamill was ''surprised'' there was backlash to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 66-year-old actor reprised his role as the Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the eighth instalment of the hit sci-fi franchise last year - the part he played in George Lucas' original trilogy - and the movie was met with a mixed reaction from fans and critics alike.

However, in an interview with Den of Geek, Hamill admitted he wasn't expecting the backlash the film received but understands why and that's why he loves the franchise.

He said: ''And I love that about [it]. I was surprised that there was some backlash to it, but I get it, because I'm a fan too.

''It's hard not to feel a sense of ownership, because they're so invested in [the characters]. I totally get that.

''Because yeah, I feel a sense of ownership with Luke, but he's really not mine. I'm the host body, but it doesn't belong to me.

''The investment I totally get, because yeah, when I'm making the film there's nothing more important.

''I question everything, I want it to be the best it can be. But once it's finished, it doesn't belong to me anymore, it belongs to the public.

''I'm more interested in what they think about it rather than me telling them what I think about it.''

Hamill also went on to say how when he first starred in 'A New Hope' back in 1977, the internet didn't exist and he never received a letter from someone saying how much they hated him, compared to now.

He said: ''So, again, back in the day, you didn't have the internet, where people could deliver their opinions directly into your computer every day.

''Nobody wrote letters to say, 'Dear Mr Hamill, I'm so not a fan, you stink. Sincerely, JG Jones.'

''Now they can! Again, I'm surprised that people go to the effort of hacking the scores at Rotten Tomatoes.

''I dunno, they don't like diversity, they don't like the minority characters, they don't like the females. I mean, really?

''Don't you have something better to do with your life than spending your time venting because 'Star Wars' doesn't give you what you wanted? But that's part of the fun.''

Even filmmaker Rian Johnson - who helmed the latest movie - knew that not all 'Star Wars' fans would love his movie.

The 44-year-old filmmaker said: ''I dunno. The critics were diffusive about it but I have to say the fans have been really wonderful and lovely about it.

''It's a 'Star Wars' movie so not all fans are going to love anything that comes out with 'Star Wars' in it.

''I got to say being out there in the internet and seeing the reaction that it got in terms of the fans, the ones who didn't like it have been vocal sometimes.

''But I'd say the ratio is about the same as the critics.''