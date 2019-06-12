Mark Hamill was ''intimidated'' to voice Chucky in 'Child's Play'.

The 67-year-old actor will bring to life the murderous doll in the upcoming reboot of the horror franchise and confessed that he hasn't been so nervous to portray a character since his voice role as Batman's archenemy the Joker in the 1992 series 'Batman: The Animated Series'.

Speaking at a press conference for the film, he said: ''When I agreed to it, and it sunk in that they wanted me to do this, I felt intimidation like I hadn't felt since I did the Joker.''

Hamill went on to admit that when he originally auditioned for the role of the Joker, he thought there was ''no way'' he'd be cast in the movie as he was so well known for his 'Star Wars' alter ego Luke Skywalker.

He said: ''I thought, when I auditioned for the Joker, there's no way they're going to cast this icon of virtue, Luke Skywalker, as the Joker. Forget about it. So I had no performance anxiety because I knew they couldn't hire me.

''It's only when they hired me that I really thought, 'Oh no, I can't do this because so many people have expectations of what he's supposed to sound like.'

''I didn't feel that kind of intimidation until it sunk in that I was doing this. I love Brad. It's a great responsibility, so I'm anxious to see how people react because it's not the Chucky that we all know from before.''

The 'Knightfall' star also explained that he was sold on the idea to reboot 'Child's Play' when he got a letter from director Lars Klevberg which outlined the differences in the upcoming film from the 1988 original, in which Chucky was voiced by Brad Dourif.

Hamill said: ''I got a letter from Lars. He already laid out his vision for the film, before I read it. And then they sent me this script and I thought the crucial element that was different from the original, which I love - I'm a huge fan of Brad's interpretation - Chucky has a different origin. ''

The new 'Child's Play' film will use the same plot as the original 1988 film and will star Aubrey Plaza, 34, as Karen Barclay a mother who unwittingly gives her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll that contains the soul of a serial killer.

In the original film, Andy's mother gives him a talking Buddy doll, however, in the remake Buddy is an ''Artificial Intelligence human companion'' manufactured by the Kaslan Corp, the world's leading developer of interactive tech products for home and lifestyle.

'Child's Play' is set to be released in the US on June 21.