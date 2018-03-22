Mark Hamill would love to be in 'Star Wars: Episode IX' as a ''frightening'' Force Ghost.

The 66-year-old actor portrayed the iconic Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the original sci-fi trilogy and recently reprised his role in Rian Johnson's 2017 'The Last Jedi' - as well as having a 30 second cameo in 2015's 'The Force Awakens', helmed by J.J. Abrams.

But during the events of the eighth movie, Luke passed away but the 'Star Wars' universe has seen many characters - including Obi Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and Yoda - return as Force Ghosts to help and aid other characters in the franchise.

And Hamill admitted he would love to be back in the upcoming ninth movie but wants to see his Force Ghost used in a different way.

He told RadioTimes.com: ''Well I thought, if he's a Force Ghost I'd love to see him used in a way that hasn't been done before.

''I mean let's use the word ghost! That implies that it's frightening.''

Although Hamill hasn't heard whether he will be returning in Abrams' ninth instalment of the franchise, he knows there is a ''certain sense of closure'' for him.

He said: ''We haven't really discussed it, so it's all in J.J.'s hands.

''But you know, there's a certain sense of closure for me. J.J. gave me one of the most spectacular entrances, certainly of my career, maybe in all of film history.

''I don't know if anybody's been talked about for two hours and then shows up for 30 seconds before the end credits roll.

''And what a spectacular exit Rian gave me!''

Although Hamill is happy with how Luke's journey ended, he recalled how he asked if his death could be moved to Episode IX.

He said: '''Now', I said, 'Can't we push this [Luke's death] off to Nine so I can have a beginning, a middle and an end?' Now I have a beginning and an end.

''But all things considered - especially when I thought that we would never come back at all - you know I have nothing to complain about.

''So whether I'm in it or not in it at all, I'm fine with Nine.''