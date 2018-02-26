Mark Hamill wants a role in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' after he is now an ''unemployed actor''.

The 66-year-old actor is best known for starring as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the hit sci-fi franchise 'Star Wars', but in a recent Twitter conversation with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' filmmaker James Gunn, it seems Hamill wants to join another space franchise.

A Twitter user wrote: ''@JamesGunn, could you do me a huge favour and find a role for @HamillHimself in Guardians 3? The awesomeness of it might end me, but I'm willing to risk it. Thanks (sic)''

Gunn - who has helmed the two Marvel Cinematic Universe movies so far - replied saying the 'Star Wars' legend can ''come over'' to his house in Malibu to talk about a role.

He replied: ''I think @HamillHimself lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee. [sic].

And Hamill - whose 'Star Wars' character died in the eighth instalment of the franchise - joked he was happy to meet with the filmmaker as he is now an ''unemployed actor''.

He wrote: ''I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor. All the best, mh ... DM me for my contact info if you're serious. (& a good neighbor) xoxo, mh [sic]''

The third instalment of the hit series - which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, David Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel among others - is set to take place after the events of 'Avengers: Infinity War' which will see the team joining the earth-bound heroes to defeat mad titan Thanos.

Gunn's third movie has been slated to be released in 2020 and the filmmaker recently revealed the film will end of the trilogy.

He said: ''When we're talking about 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3', and that story, that's a story that will lead to other stories.

''It's innate to the DNA that that's the end of a trilogy but it's the beginning of a while other element of the Marvel Cosmic universe.''