Mark Hamill wants President Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star replaced with one in honour of his late 'Star Wars' co-star Carrie Fisher.
There have been numerous calls for the US Leader's accolade to be removed by the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce following repeated vandalism by protesters.
In a post on a Twitter, Hamill has suggested that his 'Star Wars' co-star, who portrayed Princess Leia in five movies, get his spot.
He tweeted: ''How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @carriefisher (sic)''
The majority of his fans are in agreement, with one user airing their frustrations at the fact that Fisher - who died in 2016 at the age of 60 - didn't already have her own star.
Hamill - who played Luke Skywalker alongside Fisher in the sci-fi saga - previously spoke about his love for the late Hollywood actress, calling her ''simply irreplaceable''.
Following the announcement that Fisher will appear in 'Star Wars: Episode IX' via previously shot footage, he tweeted: ''It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her. She is simply irreplaceable. I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news. #CarrieOnForever (sic)''
Just last month Trump's star was targeted for the second time by a man who demolished it into pieces with a pickaxe.
The West Hollywood City Council may be about to answer many people's prayers having organised a vote to seek the permanent removal of the landmark from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In a recent resolution, they stated: ''Having a 'star' on the Walk of Fame is a privilege that is highly sought after by those in the entertainment industry, allowing Mr. Trump to continue to have a star in light of his behaviour toward women, particularly in the #timesup and #metoo movements, should not be acceptable in the Hollywood and entertainment industry communities.''
They also added that ''his disturbing treatment of women and other actions'' were not in alliance with the ''shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state and country''.
