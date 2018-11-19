Mark Hamill wanted Boba Fett to be Luke Skywalker's mother.

The 'Star Wars' actor has admitted he pitched the idea - which would have been a huge shock in the original trilogy - to creator George Lucas, but the filmmaker didn't embrace it and went in a different direction with the prequels.

Taking to Twitter, Hamill revealed: ''I once suggested it to George as the only way we could top Vader being my father. I envisioned her as a double-agent working clandestinely for the rebels.

''SPOILER ALERT: He didn't like my idea... I have always been more than willing to generously share my many, many terrible idea in the off-chance we might stumble across one that could actually be useful. At the time, I didn't even known Leia was my sister.''

Instead, prequel 'Attack of the Clones' established Boba - whose first big screen appearance was in 'The Empire Strikes Back' - as the clone ''son'' of mercenary Jango Fett, while Luke's mother was Queen Padme Amidala.

Hamill's comments come after it was revealed a standalone film about the bounty hunter has been ''100 per cent'' scrapped.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously confirmed the project wasn't going ahead, and instead the company wil be going full steam ahead on their highly-anticipated television series 'The Mandalorian'.

Jon Favreau is casting for the live-action series 'The Mandalorian' and admitted the ''Star Wars universe'' will see the emergence of a new ''lone gunfighter warrior''.

A statement from Favreau's Instagram account read: ''After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

''We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.''