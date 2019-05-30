Mark Hamill is ''treated like family'' everywhere he goes.

The 67-year-old actor still can't believe how much his life has changed since he landed the iconic role of Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' franchise over four decades ago, as he says being a part of the saga is ''the gift that keeps on giving''.

Speaking as he helped launch 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland in California on Wednesday (29.05.19), he said: ''Look where we are today. We get our own land! Star Wars, to me, has always been the gift that keeps on giving and the reason is because of you. Your parents tell you not to speak to strangers, yet everywhere I go, everyone treats me like family. The stories [fans] tell me are so heartfelt.''

Mark appeared with the likes of co-stars Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Williams, 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas, and Disney CEO Bob Iger at the event, which sees a whole new 'Star Wars' themed land added to the famous Disney amusement park.

'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opens at Disneyland Park in California on Friday (31.05.19), and at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida on 29 August.

The new land is the most technologically advanced expansion ever in a Disney park, and will see guests transported to the remote planet of Batuu, where they will be able to sample galactic food and beverages, explore an intriguing collection of merchant shops, and take a ride on the famous Millennium Falcon in the park's newest ride, 'Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run'.

Speaking about the ship, Billy Dee Williams - who played the Falcon's original owner Lando Calrissian - said: ''It's amazing to see [the spaceship] looking so good today! I'm so excited for you, you're going to get to pilot the Falcon too and experience your own adventures. You're going to love it just as much as I've loved it being a part of this fantastic franchise. To all the fans out there, thank you. This land is for you.''

'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' will open a second phase later this year, which will feature 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance', which will place guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance and will blur the lines between fantasy and reality.

The update will allow guests to use the Play Disney Parks mobile app to deepen their engagement with the world around them, including being able to aid a smuggler, join the Resistance or pledge their loyalty to the First Order.