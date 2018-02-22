Mark Hamill is to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 66-year-old actor is best known for starring as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the popular sci-fi 'Star Wars' saga but has also lent his voice to The Joker in 'Batman: The Animated Series', as well as starring in a number of TV and film roles.

And now the 'Star Wars' legend will now be remembered forever on the iconic walkway.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in a statement: '''Star Wars' fans will be over the moon that hearing their idol Mark Hamill is going to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

''We are proud to add this extraordinary actor on our historic Walk of Fame.''

Mark will be joined by 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas and his co-star Harrison Ford - who played fan favourite smuggler Han Solo - at the ceremony on March 8.

Harrison is one of the few cast members who has already received the honour, which he got back in 2003.

Tragically, the late Carrie Fisher - who portrayed the iconic Princess Leia in the original trilogy - died without ever receiving the honour and will not be eligible for a posthumous star until she has been gone for at least five years.

All three of the original cast members have reprised their roles in the latest trilogy with Han being killed off in the 2015 'The Force Awakens' and then Luke dying in last year's 'The Last Jedi'.

Carrie sadly passed away in 2016 before filming for the ninth movie - which is set to be helmed by J.J Abrams - began.