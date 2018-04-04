Mark Hamill thinks it would be ''tough recasting'' Carrie Fisher in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.

The 60-year-old actress shot to fame as Princess Leia in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy and reprised her role in the current set of movies, however, in 2016, Fisher tragically passed away after shooting her scenes for the eighth instalment, 'The Last Jedi'.

And although Rian Johnson - who helmed the latest instalment - decided not to deal with her death in the movie, the fate of the iconic character has been left in the hands of J.J. Abrams, who is back to helm to the upcoming ninth movie.

Recently, fans have set up a petition to cast Meryl Streep to play the role of Leia in the last movie of the current Skywalker saga, but Hamill - who starred as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker - doesn't think anyone can replace her.

In an interview with Collider, Hamill said: ''First of all I don't know what the specific plans were for that character but just the way Han Solo [Harrison Ford] was more prominent in seven, Luke more prominent in eight, we assumed Leia would be more prominent in nine, especially since the dynamic of having Kylo Ren [Adam Driver] as her son.

''I think it would be tough recasting Carrie because she is so indelibly linked to that character.

''They've already ruled out of a computer generated performance like they did with Peter Cushing so, gee, that's gotta be a really, not insurmountable problem, but I know that the script had been in development so that when we lost her they had to go back to square one.

''But she is irreplaceable, you know, as far as I'm concerned.''