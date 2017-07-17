Mark Hamill believes Carrie Fisher is ''irreplaceable''.

The 65-year-old actor and Carrie starred alongside one another in the 'Star Wars' franchise and Mark - who plays the part of Luke Skywalker - has admitted he's still coming to terms with the passing of Carrie, who died in December after she stopped breathing on board a Trans-Atlantic flight.

Mark reflected: ''It's hard to accept you know? I still think of her in the present tense, you know, she's such an irreplaceable part of that legacy.''

Mark and Carrie both make appearances in the much-anticipated 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', which is set for release later this year.

And Mark has admitted the film has an air of sadness about it because of Carrie's passing.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The films were about triumph and tragedy and unfortunately, real life rammed straight into our fantasy in a way that we never could have imagined.

''I think the film has an air of melancholy about it, which it doesn't deserve, but that's life, isn't it?''

The teaser for 'The Last Jedi' was released over the weekend and Daisy Ridley, who plays the part of Rey in the sci-fi movies, admitted the behind-the-scenes video footage has created bittersweet emotions.

She explained: ''It's hard to sort of summarise what it is, because it's sort of still something that everyone's dealing with.

''But it's both wonderful and obviously very sad to see the footage, cause you're like, 'Aw that was this incredible thing we did together,' and then obviously she's not there to enjoy it with us.''

Daisy feels that fans of the franchise and Carrie's character, Princess Leia, will feel similarly.

She shared: ''I think everyone feels it around the world ... all of us and everyone around the world, all the audiences feel it in their own way ... because she's part of that legacy.

''And also personal ways, because she meant something to everyone away from that. So, it's horrible, it's sad.''