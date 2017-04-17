Mark Hamill would have liked to have seen a final scene with Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

The 65-year-old actor - who portrays the Jedi Knight in the science- fiction franchise - only has one regret about the 2015 movie, and that is that he wishes Luke came to the rescue of Princess Leia [Carrie Fisher] by saving her life before her son, Darth Vader, killed her on-screen husband and his father, Han Solo [Harrison Ford].

Speaking to website www.fandango.com, he admitted: ''When I was reading it, I thought if Leia is trying to mentally contact me and she is unsuccessful, she'll rush to his [Han's] aid and get into some dire situation, and that's when I show up.

''I save her life, and then we rush to Han, and then we are in the same position that Rey and Finn and Chewie are -- too late to save him, but witnesses.''

Meanwhile, Mark has said that his character could turn to the dark side in new movie 'The Last Jedi'.

Speaking at the Star Wars Celebration in Florida over the weekend, he teased: ''It's possible, anything's possible.

However, he quipped that he has ''short term memory loss'' and ''lost credibility with the public through social media because I lie all the time''.

Mark also admitted that he doesn't agree with ''everything'' that has been decided for his character by producer Rian Johnson in the forthcoming film.

He said: ''I think you'll find some things that'll surprise you.

''They certainly surprised me. I said to Rian, I think I fundamentally disagree with everything you've decided for me. Now having said that, I have to accept it, get my mind around it and do my best to realize your vision. Once I got into it, a lot of my fears went away.''