Mark Hamill revealed an iconic 'Star Wars' scene had to be reshot following a character name change.

Most fans of the popular sci-fi franchise will know that Hamill's Jedi Master character Luke Skywalker was originally supposed to have the surname Starkiller.

And Hamill has revealed in the first original movie 'A New Hope' the scene where Luke and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) rescue Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) had to be shot again.

The 66-year-old actor wrote on Twitter: ''FUN FACT - the name change to Skywalker came late enough in production that we had to re-shoot the scene where I liberated the Princess from her cell.

''We had already shot it using the original line: 'I'm Luke Starkiller. I'm here to rescue you!'''

The original 'Star Wars' legend have all reprised their iconic roles in the current trilogy and in two instalments so far, both Han and Luke have died.

However, Fisher tragically passed away in December 2016 after shooting her final scenes for the eighth instalment 'The Last Jedi' and director Rian Johnson decided not to include her death in his movie, leaving J.J. Abrams to complete Fisher's 'Star Wars' saga.

Hamill - who was close friends with the actress - recently admitted that he cannot watch the final scene between on-screen siblings Luke and Leia and said Fisher will be ''forever missed''.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hamill said: ''I can't watch that scene.

''It's just, you know, takes me out of the movie completely. I'll get over it, but she'll be forever missed and she's irreplaceable.''

Although his character died during the events of 'The Last Jedi', Hamill admitted he would love to be back in the upcoming ninth movie but wants to see his Force Ghost used in a different way.

He told RadioTimes.com: ''Well I thought, if he's a Force Ghost I'd love to see him used in a way that hasn't been done before.

''I mean let's use the word ghost! That implies that it's frightening.''

Although Hamill hasn't heard whether he will be returning in Abrams' ninth instalment of the franchise, he knows there is a ''certain sense of closure'' for him.

He said: ''We haven't really discussed it, so it's all in J.J.'s hands.

''But you know, there's a certain sense of closure for me. J.J. gave me one of the most spectacular entrances, certainly of my career, maybe in all of film history.

''I don't know if anybody's been talked about for two hours and then shows up for 30 seconds before the end credits roll.

''And what a spectacular exit Rian gave me!''