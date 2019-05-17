'Big Bang Theory' guest stars including Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Mike Massimino have paid tribute to the show after it ended for good.
Mark Hamill has paid tribute to 'The Big Bang Theory' after it ended after 12 series.
The 'Star Wars' actor congratulated the long-running sitcom for ''elevating nerd culture'' and admitted his brief appearance had brought him a new legion of fans after his cameo in season 11 saw him play himself as he officiated Sheldon's and Amy's wedding as a favour when Howard found his missing dog Bark.
He tweeted: '''Congratulations @bigbangtheory for 12 history-making years of laughter, elevating nerd-culture to unimagined new heights & triggering countless folks to ask me if I would please officiate at their weddings.
''Your fan, Bark Hamill.''
Another former guest star, astronaut Mike Massimino, also sent congratulations to the show.
He wrote: ''Congratulations to the entire cast & crew of
@bigbangtheory for 12 years and 12 great seasons. Thank you for all the laughs and for letting me be part of the fun for a couple episodes.(sic)''
The final episode featured a surprise guest appearance from Sarah Michelle Gellar and the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress was ''excited and honoured'' to be on the show.
She wrote on Instagram: ''It may not have been a date for me and Raj, but it was certainly an important date for @bigbangtheory_cbs and I was so excited and honored to be a part of it!!! Thank you for having me #bigbangtheory @kunalkarmanayyar (sic)''
Meanwhile, Rati Gupta, who joined the show for its final season as Raj Koothrappa (Kunal Nayyar)'s fiancee Anu, hailed her short run on the programme as the ''gift of a lifetime''.
She tweeted: ''Congratulations to everyone on the #BigBangTheory team for tonight's extraordinary accomplishment!!! It was the gift of a lifetime to join you for a season. What a season. What a SHOW. What an honor. (sic)''
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...