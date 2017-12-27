'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill led the tributes to 'A New Hope' actor Alfie Curtis, who has passed away at the age of 87.
Mark Hamill has paid tribute to Alfie Curtis after the 'Star Wars: A New Hope' actor died at the age of 87.
Mark took to Twitter to remember the actor, who appeared in the original 'Star Wars' movie as Dr Evazan, who threatened his character Luke Skywalker at Mos Eisley Cantina.
Dr Evazan memorably told Luke: ''I have the death sentence on 12 systems,'' a quote which is one of the most famous from the movie franchise.
Mark shared two pictures of Alfie, including one of him in character, and wrote: ''ALFIE CURTIS made the #StarWars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I've ever been a part of) even MORE memorable. As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind & a real gentleman. Thanks Alf- you'll be missed. #RIP - mh (sic).''
On December 15, Twitter user Richard Daley, who said he lived near Alfie in Essex, in the actor's native UK, tweeted Mark to tell him that his former co-star had passed away.
He wrote: ''Sorry to say that Alfie Curtis who worked with you on Episode IV of Star Wars passed away last week. He often spoke well of you.
''I have been neighbours with him for ten years and often listened to the stories. He was happy to see you in the recent film (sic).''
The death was later announced on the Comic Book Star Wars website, with a message which said: ''Actor Alfie Curtis, famous for his portrayal of Dr. Evazan in the original Star Wars, has passed away at the age of 87. The actor also starred in films like The Elephant Man, The Wildcats of St. Trinian and Take It or Leave It.
''In addition to his role as Evazan, Curtis starred in multiple British TV series such as Cribb, Larry Grayson and Lost Empires.''
A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
