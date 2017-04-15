Mark Hamill has dubbed the late Carrie Fisher as his ''beloved space-twin''.

The 65-year-old actor starred as Luke Skywalker alongside the late star - who passed away on December 27 at the age of 60 - who played Princess Leia in the hugely popular sci-fi franchise 'Star Wars', and he has now taken the time to pay a heartfelt tribute to the icon, saying his life would have been ''far emptier'' without her.

Speaking at a special event in Orlando, Florida, designed to celebrate 40 years of the epic franchise, Mark said: ''Determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her and want her to succeed in being happy.

''That was what I thought was so incredible about her. For all of the vibrato, it was almost like a defence mechanism...That she wore this toughness like armour but down deep, there was the vulnerability of a little girl.

''It was enormously appealing and she was so smart...When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. Here we are today to celebrate the treasure that was Carrie Frances Fisher.

''She played such a crucial role in my professional and person life, and both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness and even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years.''

It isn't the first time Mark has paid tribute to the star either, as he previously said he felt ''honoured'' to be able to make her laugh.

He shared: ''She was so committed to joy and fun and embracing life. She had an Auntie Mame quality to her. I would do crazy things to amuse her on the set. Making her laugh was always a badge of honour. I remember during Empire we were split up storywise; it was a difficult film to shoot and there was a lot of tension on the set. I was off in the swampland with the puppets and robots, but at least Carrie and Harrison got to work with human beings.

''Once at lunchtime she said, 'You should try on my jumpsuit.' I said, 'The one-piece white jumpsuit? You're what, 5'2''? I'll never get in!' She said, 'Just try.' I put on that Princess Leia zipper jump suit and it was so tight I looked like a Vegas lounge singer. If that wasn't ridiculous enough, she had me put on one of those bald cap masks with the Bozo hair and glasses and nose and then she walked me around the back lot.''