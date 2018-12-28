Mark Hamill is ''so happy'' to see the ''outpouring of love'' for the late Carrie Fisher, following the second anniversary of her death.
Mark Hamill is ''so happy'' to see the ''outpouring of love'' for the late Carrie Fisher, following the second anniversary of her death.
The 67-year-old actor starred alongside the late actress in five 'Star Wars' movies before she passed away on December 27 2016 at the age of 60, after suffering cardiac arrest on a plane four days earlier.
And in memory of her passing two years ago, Mark took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic star - who played Leia, the twin of Mark's character Luke Skywalker, in the sci-fi franchise - and to thank all the fans who had sent messages of ''love and affection''.
He wrote on Twitter: ''It makes me so happy to know how overwhelmed & touched she would be by the worldwide outpouring of love & affection for her today...
''#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever #KeepMovingThingsAreBoundToBeImproving (sic)''
Mark's comments come after Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd took to Instagram to post a touching tribute to her mother, as she sat down at a piano to perform an emotional song in her memory.
Billie - who also lost her grandmother Debbie Reynolds one day after Carrie died - wrote in the caption: ''It has been two years since my Momby's death and I still don't know what the ''right'' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I'm sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones).
''So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs.
''And as the song says, we must ''keep on moving''. I've found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I'm passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile.
''I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ''keep on moving''. As my Momby once said, ''take your broken heart and turn it into art'' - whatever that art may be for you. (sic)''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...