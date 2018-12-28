Mark Hamill is ''so happy'' to see the ''outpouring of love'' for the late Carrie Fisher, following the second anniversary of her death.

The 67-year-old actor starred alongside the late actress in five 'Star Wars' movies before she passed away on December 27 2016 at the age of 60, after suffering cardiac arrest on a plane four days earlier.

And in memory of her passing two years ago, Mark took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic star - who played Leia, the twin of Mark's character Luke Skywalker, in the sci-fi franchise - and to thank all the fans who had sent messages of ''love and affection''.

He wrote on Twitter: ''It makes me so happy to know how overwhelmed & touched she would be by the worldwide outpouring of love & affection for her today...

''#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever #KeepMovingThingsAreBoundToBeImproving (sic)''

Mark's comments come after Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd took to Instagram to post a touching tribute to her mother, as she sat down at a piano to perform an emotional song in her memory.

Billie - who also lost her grandmother Debbie Reynolds one day after Carrie died - wrote in the caption: ''It has been two years since my Momby's death and I still don't know what the ''right'' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I'm sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones).

''So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs.

''And as the song says, we must ''keep on moving''. I've found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I'm passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile.

''I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ''keep on moving''. As my Momby once said, ''take your broken heart and turn it into art'' - whatever that art may be for you. (sic)''