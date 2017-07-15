Mark Hamill has paid his ''deepest respects'' to the late Carrie Fisher as he accepted his Disney Legend Award at D23 Expo.
Mark Hamill has paid his ''deepest respects'' to the late Carrie Fisher.
The 65-year-old actor starred alongside the Hollywood icon - who passed away in December aged 60 after suffering from cardiac arrest - in the 'Star Wars' franchise, and took a moment to honour her memory when he appeared on stage at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Friday (14.07.17).
He said as he accepted his Disney Legend Award at the event: ''I know if she were here this morning, she would've flipped me the bird, at least twice already.
''I would love to give my deepest respects to the super-cool space sis I have in Carrie Frances Fisher. We were like siblings, the good and the bad. We'd have huge fights, [saying] 'You're such a phoney,' but we loved each other and what a great thrill it was to come back for 'The Force Awakens' at that time in our lives. There's a comfort level with each other. We could rely on each other, and there's a deep respect.''
Carrie - who played Princess Leia in the franchise alongside Mark's Luke Skywalker - was also honoured with an award at the event, for which her 24-year-old daughter Billie Lourd wrote a letter, which was read out by Disney boss Bob Iger.
The note read: ''As far back as I can remember, my mom and I have been Disney fanatics. I was so obsessed with Ariel that I wanted to change my name. We went to Disneyland so much that I now realise she might have even loved it more than I did.
''Becoming part of the Disney family was truly an amazing moment for her. She secretly always wanted to be a Disney princess, so getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney legend would have been her ultimate dream.
''I wish I could be there to accept this award on her behalf, but unfortunately, I am currently working on 'American Horror Story'. I am beyond grateful to Mr. Iger and everyone at Disney for this incredible honour. Thank you again, and may the force be with you always.''
