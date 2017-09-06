Mark Hamill was named Icon of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017 whilst Jared Leto took home the Actor of the Year gong and Stormzy bagged the Solo Artist of the Year prize.
Mark Hamill was named Icon of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017.
The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actor was honoured at the annual event with the coveted top prize for his work with the science fiction franchise and his contribution to the screen and the stage for his decades-long career.
Accepting the award from fellow actor Simon Pegg, he said: ''Thank you again so much; I really can't believe it. As facetious as I can be, I am sincerely grateful for this award. Thank you everyone.''
Elsewhere, Jared Leto was named Actor of the Year, where he quipped about the leaps and bounds he had come along since GQ named him Worst Dressed Man of 2013.
He said: ''Thank you, thank you, thank you. It is absolutely incredible to be in this room with you incredible people ... It's an honour, an absolute honour.
''To my fellow honourees, I am absolutely humbled to be a part of this incredible group with you all and thank you British GQ for reminding me dreams do exist. Yes you can in fact be named GQ's Worst Dressed Man of 2013 and with some hard work, an Oscar and a Gucci deal, end up on stage with the best of them.''
And Stormzy also took home a top prize at the ceremony, winning the Copper Dog Whisky Solo Artist of the Year.
In his acceptance speech, he shared his excitement at managing to bag a selfie with Ronan Keating.
He said: ''This is an honour .. I'm so happy to be here, I'm so blessed to be here. It's amazing to be here in a room full of legends. I got a selfie with Ronan Keating, mad! We've got so much black excellence in this room - Tinie Tempah, my brother, Anthony Joshua, Skepta.''
Other winners at the event included Liam Gallagher, who won Rock 'n' Roll Star of the Year whilst 'The Grand Tour' presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May took home the TV Personalities of the Year gong. Zayn Malik won the Most Stylish Man Of The Year and is featured on the cover of the magazine's October issue.
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
The Rebel Alliance has fallen into an incredibly dark time. With the destruction of their...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...