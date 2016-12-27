Mark Hamill has led tributes to Carrie Fisher after she passed away on Tuesday (27.12.16) at the age of 60.

The 'Star Wars: The Force Awaken' actress' daughter Billie Lourd confirmed her mother had passed away after suffering a heart attack and Carrie's co-star has taken to Twitter to mourn the loss of his friend.

Uploading an old black and white picture of himself with Carrie, Mark - who played Luke Skywalker - simply wrote: ''No words #Devastated (sic)''

And tributes have continued to flood in from Carrie's friends, co-stars and other celebrities who looked up to her.

Reacting to the news, William Shatner shared: ''I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.''

Whilst Stephen Fry wrote: ''She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher (sic)''

And Ellen DeGeneres added: ''@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. (sic)''

Billy Dee Williams - who starred as Lando Calrissian in the 'Star Wars' movies - also took to Twitter to share his sadness at the news.

He wrote: ''I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!''

And Anna Kendrick wrote: ''No. No. F**k this s**t. Carrie Fisher is a f***ing legend and this is bulls**t. (sic)''

The tragic news was announced earlier on Tuesday (27.12.16) in a statement made by family spokesman Simon Halls on behalf of Billie.

He said: ''It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.''

Carrie stopped breathing whilst on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23, where she is said to have stopped breathing and was administered CPR.

She was rushed to UCLA Medical Centre, where she was treated in the intensive care unit.