Veteran star Mark Hamill has hailed Joaquin Phoenix's ''brilliant'' depiction of the Joker.
Mark Hamill has hailed Joaquin Phoenix's ''brilliant'' depiction of the Joker.
The 68-year-old actor began voicing the iconic character in 'Batman: The Animated Series' in 1992, and has heaped praise on Joaquin's performance in the Todd Phillips-directed movie.
Mark - who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' films - wrote on Twitter: ''The #JokerMovie opens today. The awesome Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips & Scott Silver brilliantly reimagine the character as never seen before! 2 thumbs up from that old-school, comic book version... me. (sic)''
The new movie has seemingly divided opinion among fans and critics.
But director Todd Phillips recently rubbished criticism of the film's violent scenes.
He said: ''That's the surprising thing to me. I thought, isn't that a good thing, to put real-world implications on violence? Isn't it a good thing to take away the cartoon element about violence that we've become so immune to?
''I was a little surprised when it turns into that direction, that it's irresponsible. Because, to me, it's very responsible to make it feel real and make it have weight and implications.''
Todd also described the criticism as a learning experience, adding he was keen for audiences to form their own opinions of the movie.
Speaking at a recent screening, he explained: ''There's been a lot said about this movie - a lot said by me, too. I've learned. I'm really excited that you're here and we can finally let the movie speak for itself.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...