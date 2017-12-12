Mark Hamill has thanked 'Star Wars' fans for helping him ''get through'' the days in the wake of Carrie Fisher's passing.

The 66-year-old actor formed a close bond with the late actress - who passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60 - four decades ago when they starred together in the first instalment of the sci-fi movie franchise, playing Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa respectively.

And whilst speaking at the European premiere of the franchise's eighth instalment 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (12.12.17), Mark admitted he is yet to ''come to terms with'' Carrie's untimely death.

He said: ''She was one of a kind, obviously. We'll never replace her. And it's comforting, because even though it's been really hard and I don't even know that I've come to terms with it yet, it's felt by all of us. I mean you're all helping me get through it, because even if you didn't know her personally, she felt like family. So everywhere I go, people are helping me deal with it.''

Carrie appears in the flick as the Resistance general in scenes filmed prior to her passing, and Mark has praised her performance as ''great'', as he revealed the late actress was ''adorable'' and ''vulnerable'' off-screen.

He continued: ''I shouldn't be upset that she's not around, I should be grateful for all the time I had with her. I've known her since she was 19, and she was hilarious, and adorable, as tough as she acted she had a sort of vulnerability. She was sort of like a little girl, I was protective of her. I would criticise her all the time, but if anybody else criticised her I'd get my back up and say 'Don't say that!'. But she was so much fun, and you're going to love her tonight, she's just great in the film.''

It comes after the star previously admitted it has ''not been easy'' dealing with her death.

He said: ''I'm selfishly mad that she's not here to make me laugh. But I'm also grateful for all that she was able to give us while she was here. It has not been easy.''