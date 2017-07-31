'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill has had a San Diego street named after him in his old neighbourhood.
The 'Star Wars' legend - known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the sci-fi film franchise - attended a ceremony on Sunday (30.07.17) to unveil Mark Hamill Drive in Clairemont, San Diego.
He said: ''I can't tell you how great it feels to be back in my old neighbourhood. To say that I am grateful would be an understatement.''
The 65-year-old actor admitted he was particularly pleased with the street name because the four years he lived in the area was the longest time he'd spent anywhere during his younger years after attending nine schools in 12 years.
He is quoted by the San Diego Union-Tribune as saying: ''Part of me is honoured because this community reached out and made me a part of something I've wanted for so long - a sense of place.''
A number of fans dressed up as 'Star Wars' characters to attend the ceremony, and Mark took selfies with several of his supporters.
Following a speech, Mark shouted ''the Force is strong with all of you'' to the crowd, in reference to the metaphysical power in the film series.
After the event, Mark took to his Twitter account to praise his fans as the ''best ever''.
He tweeted: ''You CAN go home again-Great 2 be welcomed home 2 my old neighborhood by the best fans EVER! Thanks @CityofSanDiego @chrisjcate Love U ALL-mh (sic)''
Before the ceremony, he wrote: ''SAN DIEGO bound w/ @MarilouHamill @NathanHamill @GriffinHamill @chelseahamill & Millie & Mabel for this. Thank you citizens of Clairemont!!! (sic)''
